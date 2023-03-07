LSU’s Haleigh Bryant named SEC Gymnast of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU all-around gymnast Haleigh Bryant was named SEC Gymnast of the Week, league officials announced on Tuesday, March 7.

It was the second consecutive week the junior from Cornelius, N.C. earned the honor.

She won the all-around at the Podium Challenge with a score of 39.7000.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

The award marks the junior’s third weekly conference honor in 2023 and fourth in her career.

LSU competed at the Podium Challenge last Friday with No. 7 California, No. 23 Washington and George Washington. She recorded scores of 9.900-plus on three events in the quad meet and helped lead LSU to victory with their team score of 197.700.

Bryant’s front handspring-front pike half is considered to be one of the best vaults in collegiate gymnastics. The Cornelius, N.C., native is ranked the No. 1 vaulter in the country. She owns seven career perfect scores and 22 titles on the event in her career.

The Tigers began the quad meet on vault, where Bryant anchored with a team-high 9.975 routine to take the win, alongside teammate Chase Brock. In the second rotation, she anchored the bars lineup with her score of 9.900.

LSU was all-even with California after two rotations with scores of 98.900, while Washington followed with a 98.625 and George Washington with a 98.300.

Bryant earned a 9.850 in the fifth spot on beam and closed out the night with a 9.975 on floor to match her career high and secure the win for the Tigers. LSU finished on top No. 7 California with their score of 197.700, also defeating Washington and George Washington.

