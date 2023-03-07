LSU signee Mikaylah Williams named 2023 Morgan Wooten National Player of the Year

CHICAGO (WAFB) - LSU Tiger signee Mikaylah Williams from Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana was named the 2023 Morgan Wooten National Player of the Year, one of the most prestigious honors in high school basketball.

Williams was chosen by the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee and the Wootten Family. Williams continues the award’s legacy of greatness, which not only celebrates monster numbers on the court, but also salutes all-star success in the classroom and in the community.

The future Tiger joins a long list of stars who have been named the Wooten National Player of the Year including LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Candace Parker, Maya Moore and many others.

The Morgan Wooten National Player of the Year has been given annually since 1997 in honor of Morgan Wootten, the late chairman of the Games’ Selection Committee and Basketball Hall of Fame Coach.

“This award means so much to our family, as my father always sought to create well-rounded basketball players. It was just as important to him to coach a person who succeeded in the classroom and community, not just on the court,” said Joe Wootten, Chairman of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee. “Mikaylah and Isaiah truly represent my dad’s legacy as 2023 recipients of this award. They are such good people who are also amazing basketball players. I know they are going to continue to do great things in the future.”

USC signee Isaiah Collier of Wheeler High School in Georgia was also named the Morgan Wooten National Player of the Year.

