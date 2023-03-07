LSU hosts middle school students during ‘Sixth Grade Day’

The following information was provided by Louisiana State University.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will launch its eighth run of “Sixth Grade Day,” a day of academic exhibits and touring for middle school students of East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday, March 7. The program will also run March 9 and March 23.

Since 2016, LSU has welcomed more than 15,000 sixth graders to its campus.

For these visits, students will see presentations about the humanities, science, engineering, the arts and agriculture. Tour stops included a visit to the Museum of Natural Science, the Shaver Theatre and the PMAC. Students also get ice cream from the LSU Dairy Store.

Sixth Grade Day is a program of the Capital Area Promise, launched last September as a collaborative effort among LSU, Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College and EBRP School System. The Capital Area Promise was established to create more pathways to college and careers, and jumpstart conversations with students and families around college readiness.

For more information on Sixth Grade Day, contact LSU Community University Partnerships at 225-578-8699 or lsucup@lsu.edu. To learn more about the Capital Area Promise, visit http://capitalareapromise.org.

