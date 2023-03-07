Facebook
LSU to hold watch party in PMAC for NCAA Selection Show

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will be holding a watch party on Sunday, March 12 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the NCAA Selection Show.

Doors to the PMAC will open at 6 p.m. and the selection show will begin at 7 p.m. Fans are asked to enter through the upper northeast and upper northwest entrances to the PMAC.

Kim Mulkey will be heading to her second NCAA Tournament with the Tigers, last season they lost in the second round to Ohio State.

LSU is 28-2 and coming off a semifinal loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers are set to host the first and second rounds in the PMAC as one of the Top-16 seeds.

