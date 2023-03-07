Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU adds Maryland OL Mason Lunsford for 2023 season

Maryland offensive lineman Mason Lunsford (78) lines up against Penn State during the second...
Maryland offensive lineman Mason Lunsford (78) lines up against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. Penn State won 31-14. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their 12th player for 2023 via the NCAA Transfer Portal, adding their first offensive lineman in Maryland guard Mason Lunsford.

Lunsford, was a two-year starter for the Terps with 26 starts and has played in 29 games.

In four years at Maryland, Lunsford played a total of 1,670 offensive snaps, including a team-best 917 in 2021. In 381 pass-blocking opportunities in 2022, Lunsford didn’t allow a sack.

Lunsford was rated a consensus three-star recruit out of Good Counsel High School when he signed with Maryland in 2019. He was a first-team All-Metro selection by the Washington Post in 2018 as well as being a first team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection as a senior.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU set to start spring football on March 9
FILE - Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the...
Former UGA defensive lineman charged in connection to fatal crash
LSU defensive analyst John Jancek
LSU promotes John Jancek to special teams coordinator, outside LB coach
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition