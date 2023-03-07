LSU adds Maryland OL Mason Lunsford for 2023 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their 12th player for 2023 via the NCAA Transfer Portal, adding their first offensive lineman in Maryland guard Mason Lunsford.

Lunsford, was a two-year starter for the Terps with 26 starts and has played in 29 games.

In four years at Maryland, Lunsford played a total of 1,670 offensive snaps, including a team-best 917 in 2021. In 381 pass-blocking opportunities in 2022, Lunsford didn’t allow a sack.

Lunsford was rated a consensus three-star recruit out of Good Counsel High School when he signed with Maryland in 2019. He was a first-team All-Metro selection by the Washington Post in 2018 as well as being a first team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection as a senior.

