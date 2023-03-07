Facebook
Livingston Parish Library Director abruptly resigns

Livingston Parish Library Director Giovanni Tairov abruptly resigned on Monday, March 6.
Livingston Parish Library Director Giovanni Tairov abruptly resigned on Monday, March 6.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Library Director Giovanni Tairov abruptly resigned on Monday, March 6.

It comes after more than a year of back-and-forth between library officials and parish leaders, about the classification of certain books found within the library system.

And most recently, when a parish councilman hired a private investigator to see if they cold access explicit content or porn on parish library computers.

Tairov told WAFB he was offered an amazing opportunity to lead a public policy research lab, as his second degree is in public administration/policy.

“After a long and careful consideration, I decided to pursue this exciting professional challenge,” said Tairov.

Tairov has served as the director since March 2010.

