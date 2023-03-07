Livingston Parish Library Director abruptly resigns

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Library Director Giovanni Tairov abruptly resigned on Monday, March 6.

It comes after more than a year of back-and-forth between library officials and parish leaders, about the classification of certain books found within the library system.

And most recently, when a parish councilman hired a private investigator to see if they cold access explicit content or porn on parish library computers.

Tairov told WAFB he was offered an amazing opportunity to lead a public policy research lab, as his second degree is in public administration/policy.

“After a long and careful consideration, I decided to pursue this exciting professional challenge,” said Tairov.

Tairov has served as the director since March 2010.

