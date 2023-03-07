Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Intoxicated driver struck, killed woman in mall parking lot, police say

By Matthew Benninger and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - Police in New York say a man is charged with murder and multiple other felony charges after he allegedly struck and killed a 72-year-old woman in a shopping mall parking lot.

The Johnson City Police Department said in a news release that 20-year-old Rajee Almashni, of Binghamton, was charged in connection to the death of 72-year-old Elizabeth Atkinson.

Officers were called to the Oakdale Commons shopping mall Sunday around 4:20 p.m. to check on the welfare of a man who was believed to be intoxicated. They were told the man had entered at least two different vehicles in the parking lot, WBNG reports.

An officer initially tried to make contact with the suspect, later identified as Almashni, while he was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, but the suspect allegedly fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Police say within seconds, Almashni struck Atkinson, who was leaving a store.

Authorities noted this happened out of the officer’s view, as he retreated to his patrol car in an attempt to relocate the suspect.

The officer later found Almashni driving north in the Oakdale Commons parking lot and tried to stop him as he left the area. The suspect did not comply and continued onto State Route 201.

At this time, police say officers were told that Atkinson had been struck, and she was unresponsive. More first responders arrived to provide Atkinson aid, but she later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Officers chased Almashni until his vehicle became disabled. He allegedly tried to flee on foot but was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

Police say Almashi appeared to be intoxicated. Due to the results of a field sobriety test, he was charged with driving while intoxicated.

An investigation determined Almashni tried to steal property inside Oakdale Commons but left when he was approached by mall security. He allegedly entered an unoccupied vehicle and stole property from inside it. He then got into his own vehicle, which was when police say he was initially approached by the officer.

In addition to murder in the second degree and DWI, Almashni is charged with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, unlawful fleeing in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

He was being held ahead of his arraignment Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

The FBI is searching for four Americans who they say were assaulted and kidnapped in Mexico on...
FBI: 4 Americans assaulted, kidnapped in Mexico
Two off-duty officers are credited with helping to save an 8-year-old boy after he got...
Off-duty officers help save 8-year-old entangled in rope ladder
The 8-year-old boy got entangled in a rope ladder and was hanging from his neck. Police say he...
'Right place, right time': Officer recalls saving 8-year-old at indoor amusement park
Advocates sound off after another baby dies of a fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge