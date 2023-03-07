Iberville Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of K-9 Basco

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

K-9 Basco was laid to rest on Monday, March 6, due to health reasons.

German Shepherd Basco has been with the department since 2012.

“Today we laid down my partner and my best friend. K-9 Basco was more than just a dog that I would load up in my unit every day and take to work, he was one of my best friends and a part of my family. I’m going to miss our deep conversations and our play time,” said his K-9 handler.

Throughout Basco’s career, he has allowed his handler to seize millions of dollars in U.S. currency and illegal drugs off the streets of Iberville Parish.

“It’s always a tough time when we lose one of our law enforcement K-9s. And we thank him for a job well done,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

