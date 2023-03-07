Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Iberville Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of K-9 Basco

K-9 Basco
K-9 Basco(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

K-9 Basco was laid to rest on Monday, March 6, due to health reasons.

German Shepherd Basco has been with the department since 2012.

“Today we laid down my partner and my best friend. K-9 Basco was more than just a dog that I would load up in my unit every day and take to work, he was one of my best friends and a part of my family. I’m going to miss our deep conversations and our play time,” said his K-9 handler.

Throughout Basco’s career, he has allowed his handler to seize millions of dollars in U.S. currency and illegal drugs off the streets of Iberville Parish.

“It’s always a tough time when we lose one of our law enforcement K-9s. And we thank him for a job well done,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

cancer center generic
SMART LIVING: Cancer prevention strategies
Police Lights
Police investigate shooting on Jefferson Highway
According to the CDC, about one in three Americans will develop some form of cancer during...
SMART LIVING: Cancer prevention strategies
Former Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn Wilson has announced...
Former DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announces run for governor