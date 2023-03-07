Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of the Georgia man who died during a business trip to Baton Rouge says they have been told he likely died of an accidental overdose.

The family says investigators told them Tuesday that an autopsy showed “no internal or external trauma” to the body.

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, of Walton County, Ga., was found March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

RELATED: Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

Investigators said it is possible he was with others when he accidentally overdosed and they moved his body to another location.

The Baton Rouge Police Department will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to release what its investigation has revealed in Millard’s death.

Millard had been missing for nearly two weeks.

About a week after a man disappeared, the Baton Rouge Police Department continues to ask the public for help locating him, as new evidence.

RELATED: Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He and his client went to an LSU basketball game and then went to a bar downtown.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area, officials said.

Millard had two sons, was a stepfather to two teenagers, and has a 7-year-old daughter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.