EBRSO: Detectives searching for person accused of robbing man at gunpoint, stealing car

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to locate a person accused of robbing a man at gunpoint before also allegedly stealing that person’s car.

According to EBRSO, the armed robbery happened on the morning of Tuesday, March 7, on Yorkfield Drive off of O’Neal Lane.

The victim’s cell phone and car keys were taken, deputies said.

The accused robber got away from the robbery scene in the victim’s gray 2005 Honda Element, deputies said. They added that deputies canvassed the area and located the car nearby on O’Neal Lane.

Deputies said the accused robber got out of the car, took off on foot, and ran behind a Dollar Tree. He was last seen jumping a fence on Elkwood Drive at Foxwood Avenue, according to EBRSO.

A perimeter was set up, but deputies were not able to locate the accused robber during their search, EBRSO said.

Anyone with information that can potentially help in the case is being asked to contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers by calling (225) 344-7867.

