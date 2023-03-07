Facebook
DOTD holding town hall to discuss I-10 widening project updates

(wafb)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is hosting an open house later Tuesday, March 7 to give more information about the I-10 widening project through Baton Rouge.

It’s happening at the Marriott Hotel Ballroom from 4 to 7 p.m. The address is 5500 Hilton Ave. in Baton Rouge.

Leaders plan on discussing the anticipated project schedule including stage 2 traffic operations which involve two lanes in each direction. That is expected to take 12-14 months.

More discussions involve:

  • Traffic mitigation strategies during construction, widening of the I-10 westbound flyover (at I-110)
  • I-10 eastbound braided ramps between Acadian Thruway and College Drive.
  • Revised noise walls between Acadian Thruway and College Drive
  • Additional right-of-way
Comments and questions may be submitted during the open house event.

“The trucking industry is extremely concerned about this and they are against this plan. We’re concerned for parents having to get their kids to softball games to basketball games back and forth. We’re concerned for LSU, how this is going to affect participation at sporting events,” said Pennie May Landry with East Baton Rouge Infrastructure Solutions.

Comments and questions may be submitted during the open house event or sent to Franklin Associates by email or US Mail. Written comments must be received by Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

