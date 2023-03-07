DOTD announces upcoming lane closures on Intracoastal Bridge

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders said drivers on the Intracoastal Bridge can expect lane closures between Tuesday, March 7, and Friday, April 7.

According to DOTD, intermittent lane closures will take place every evening between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Northbound LA 1 will have left lane closures, while southbound LA 1 will have left and right lane closures.

Officials said the closures are needed to move traffic away from the median and shoulder for drainage, soil, and concrete work.

Drivers are being urged to use caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

