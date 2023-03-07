Cornflakes-Coated Fillets of Fish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As a young boy growing up on Cabanocey Plantation, cornflakes in coffee milk were our daily breakfast. It just made sense that when we were ready to fry up a mess of fish, crushed cornflakes were an accessible and perfect coating. NOTE: You may also wish to sauté the fish in a skillet with ¼ cup vegetable oil.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

6–8 (7-ounce) catfish or trout fillets

4 cups corn flakes

oil for deep-frying

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1 cup water

2 tbsps Creole mustard

juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup chopped dill

Dash of hot sauce

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Tartar, cocktail or Rémoulade sauces for serving

Method:

In a home-style deep-fryer, heat oil according to the manufacturer’s instructions. If using a Dutch oven, heat oil to 375°F. NOTE: The oil should cover the fish by 2 inches. In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, milk, water, mustard, lemon juice, dill, and hot sauce then season the mixture lightly with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic, blending well. Place fillets into the seasoned liquid and allow to marinate for 30 minutes. Crush cornflakes and place them in a large paper bag. Season lightly with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. When ready to cook, place fillets in the bag, a few at a time, shaking vigorously to coat thoroughly. Deep-fry fish, a few fillets at a time, until golden brown and fish rise to the surface. Remove, drain on paper towels, and keep warm. Serve fillets with tartar, cocktail, or Rémoulade sauce.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.