Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRCC celebrating Women’s History Month

The keynote address will be delivered by Louisiana Poet Laureate Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy.
The keynote address will be delivered by Louisiana Poet Laureate Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRCC will host its annual Women’s History Month Empowerment Celebration on Tuesday, March 7.

The keynote address will be delivered by Louisiana Poet Laureate Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy.

The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at noon in the Magnolia Theatre on BRCC’s Mid City campus located at 201 Community College Drive.

BRCC’s celebration recognizes the contributions of women and their influence on culture, history and society.

Dr. Saloy, current Louisiana Poet Laureate, is an award-winning author and folklorist, educator, and scholar of Creole culture in articles, documentaries, and poems about Black New Orleans before and after Katrina. Currently, Conrad N. Hilton Endowed Professor and of English at Dillard University, Dr. Saloy documents Creole culture in sidewalk songs, jump-rope rhymes, and clap-hand games to discuss the importance of play. She writes on the significance of the Black Beat poets—especially Bob Kaufman, on the African American Toasting Tradition, Black talk, and on keeping Creole to today.

Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy writes for those who don’t or can’t tell Black Creole cultural stories.

Visit her website at www.monalisasaloy.com for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

DOTD holding town hall to discuss I-10 widening project updates
Derek M. Romero
Search underway for man last seen in Iberia Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 7
More record highs likely over the next few days
SeAnna grew up in rural west Virginia … a small town where she buried her true feelings about...
YOUR HEALTH: Voice therapy for transgender people