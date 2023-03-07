BRCC celebrating Women’s History Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRCC will host its annual Women’s History Month Empowerment Celebration on Tuesday, March 7.

The keynote address will be delivered by Louisiana Poet Laureate Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy.

The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at noon in the Magnolia Theatre on BRCC’s Mid City campus located at 201 Community College Drive.

BRCC’s celebration recognizes the contributions of women and their influence on culture, history and society.

Dr. Saloy, current Louisiana Poet Laureate, is an award-winning author and folklorist, educator, and scholar of Creole culture in articles, documentaries, and poems about Black New Orleans before and after Katrina. Currently, Conrad N. Hilton Endowed Professor and of English at Dillard University, Dr. Saloy documents Creole culture in sidewalk songs, jump-rope rhymes, and clap-hand games to discuss the importance of play. She writes on the significance of the Black Beat poets—especially Bob Kaufman, on the African American Toasting Tradition, Black talk, and on keeping Creole to today.

Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy writes for those who don’t or can’t tell Black Creole cultural stories.

Visit her website at www.monalisasaloy.com for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.