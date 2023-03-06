Woman’s Hospital ranked among best in world by Newsweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newsweek has recognized Woman’s Hospital as one of the world’s best hospitals for the third year in a row.

The hospital is also one of only six specialty hospitals in the nation to be recognized. Woman’s is also the only organization in the rankings that specializes in gynecology and maternity care.

Woman’s earned the recognition along with other specialty hospitals like MD Anderson, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“I am so proud that Woman’s was recognized by Newsweek for the third consecutive year for excellence in gynecology and maternity care,” said Rene Ragas, president and CEO of Woman’s Hospital. “Every day, our team of medical professionals ensures that women and infants receive the highest quality of care.”

Officials with Woman’s Hospital said the annual list of rankings is intended to help patients make informed decisions when choosing medical care.

Other Baton Rouge area hospitals were also listed in the Newsweek rankings.

For the complete list of Newsweek’s 2023 world’s best hospitals rankings, click here.

