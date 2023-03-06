Southern University celebrating 143 years with Founders’ Week activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and A&M College (SU) is commemorating Founders’ Day and its 143rd anniversary during the week of March 6.

Southern University is known to be the first state-funded institution of higher learning for Black people in Louisiana in 1880.

Officials are encouraging everyone, including alumni, to get involved during Founders’ Week as they host a variety of events and observances.

Monday, March 6

John B. Cade Library Exhibit and Video

#ImSoGlad Social Media Challenge

Students, alumni, and supporters are encouraged to post photos and other memories about their time at Southern University.

Tuesday, March 7

SU System Founders’ Day Convocation and Pilgrimage to the Clark Gravesites

Wednesday, March 8

SU System Students Celebration

Thursday, March 9

SU Employee Service Recognition and Recognition of Pandemic Response Personnel

Terrence Osborne signing of “The Bluff” art prints

1-3 p.m., Valdry Center for Philanthropy

Friday, March 10

SU Spirit Day

Students, alumni, and supporters are encouraged to wear blue and gold and SU paraphernalia and post photos to social media.

SU Alumni Brick Scholarship Launch, 1 p.m., Alumni House

SU Alumni “40 Under Forty” Announcement

Throughout the month, the Southern University Alumni Federation will host the Founders’ Fund scholarship campaign to raise funds for students to attend Southern University System campuses.

