Southern University celebrating 143 years with Founders’ Week activities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and A&M College (SU) is commemorating Founders’ Day and its 143rd anniversary during the week of March 6.
Southern University is known to be the first state-funded institution of higher learning for Black people in Louisiana in 1880.
Officials are encouraging everyone, including alumni, to get involved during Founders’ Week as they host a variety of events and observances.
Monday, March 6
- John B. Cade Library Exhibit and Video
- #ImSoGlad Social Media Challenge
Students, alumni, and supporters are encouraged to post photos and other memories about their time at Southern University.
Tuesday, March 7
- SU System Founders’ Day Convocation and Pilgrimage to the Clark Gravesites
Wednesday, March 8
- SU System Students Celebration
Thursday, March 9
- SU Employee Service Recognition and Recognition of Pandemic Response Personnel
- Terrence Osborne signing of “The Bluff” art prints
1-3 p.m., Valdry Center for Philanthropy
Friday, March 10
- SU Spirit Day
Students, alumni, and supporters are encouraged to wear blue and gold and SU paraphernalia and post photos to social media.
- SU Alumni Brick Scholarship Launch, 1 p.m., Alumni House
- SU Alumni “40 Under Forty” Announcement
Throughout the month, the Southern University Alumni Federation will host the Founders’ Fund scholarship campaign to raise funds for students to attend Southern University System campuses.
