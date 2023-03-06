Retrial for Cardell Hayes in the shooting death of former Saints player Will Smith set for Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Monday (March 6) for Cardell Hayes, the man once convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints player Will Smith.

Hayes’ 2016 conviction for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter was vacated by the U.S. Supreme Court because the verdict was not unanimous. Hayes has been free on bond for nearly two years while awaiting his second trial on the exact charges.

A road rage incident turned deadly in the lower garden district nearly seven years ago.

Related coverage

Cardell Hayes found guilty of manslaughter in Will Smith case

Cardell Hayes sentenced to 25 years, credit for time served in Will Smith killing

Cardell Hayes to get new trial for fatally shooting former Saints player Will Smith

Retrial of Cardell Hayes, killer of Saints star Will Smith, delayed to next March

Cardell Hayes’ retrial for killing of Saints’ Will Smith delayed for sixth time

On December 2016, a split Orleans Parish jury found Cardell Hayes guilty of shooting former Saints star Will Smith eight times in his back and side, killing him and injuring Smith’s wife.

Hayes, who claimed self-defense then, was found guilty by a 10-2 jury verdict and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was granted a new trial after serving less than five years.

Hayes’ retrial was first scheduled for July 2021 but has already been delayed six times, with new D.A. Jason Williams now overseeing the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.