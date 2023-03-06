Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Residents reminded to check smoke alarms with Daylight Saving Time change

(rclassenlayouts | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are reminding people to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors during the upcoming Daylight Saving Time change.

Louisiana residents will set their clocks ahead by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12.

“It’s been a long-standing practice in the fire safety world for these two tasks to go hand-in-hand. Change your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries when you change your clocks,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis. “These days, as many clocks spring forward automatically, it’s especially important for this reminder to reach every household in Louisiana.”

Officials said members of the public should also take note of the age of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

If you know or suspect the devices are older than 10 years, experts suggest upgrading to 10-year, sealed battery alarms. They don’t require any battery replacement throughout their lifetime. However, people are still urged to press the test button on the alarms at least once every month.

“We say it all the time, but it is a fact that smoke alarms save lives,” said Wallis, “In 2022, almost 80 Louisianans lost their lives in residential fires. Only three of those cases involved structures with working smoke alarms at the time of the fires. Make sure your family is protected by having these devices in your home and in working order at all times.”

The Operation Save-A-Life program offers to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them the most. Click here for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

The former teacher is hoping to rebuild after her New Roads home burned down on Monday, Feb. 20.
Benefit lunch to help 91-year-old who lost home in New Roads fire
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 6
Record threatening heat is back
Max Gruver
Gruver family civil trial begins
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating