Residents reminded to check smoke alarms with Daylight Saving Time change

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are reminding people to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors during the upcoming Daylight Saving Time change.

Louisiana residents will set their clocks ahead by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12.

“It’s been a long-standing practice in the fire safety world for these two tasks to go hand-in-hand. Change your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries when you change your clocks,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis. “These days, as many clocks spring forward automatically, it’s especially important for this reminder to reach every household in Louisiana.”

Officials said members of the public should also take note of the age of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

If you know or suspect the devices are older than 10 years, experts suggest upgrading to 10-year, sealed battery alarms. They don’t require any battery replacement throughout their lifetime. However, people are still urged to press the test button on the alarms at least once every month.

“We say it all the time, but it is a fact that smoke alarms save lives,” said Wallis, “In 2022, almost 80 Louisianans lost their lives in residential fires. Only three of those cases involved structures with working smoke alarms at the time of the fires. Make sure your family is protected by having these devices in your home and in working order at all times.”

The Operation Save-A-Life program offers to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them the most. Click here for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.