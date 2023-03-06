Registration open for BREC summer camps in EBR

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with BREC are reminding residents of East Baton Rouge Parish that general summer camp online registration is now open.

The registration period began on Saturday, March 4.

BREC officials recommend that you have your camp location chosen ahead of time.

For people who live outside of East Baton Rouge Parish, registration begins on Tuesday, March 14, either online or during regular facility hours of operation.

According to BREC, the camps are for children ages three to four and five to 10. Organizers said they have developed eight weeks that will concentrate on adding fun and variety to a child’s summer.

There’s also a camp option for young people ages 11 to 14.

The will camps provide children with the opportunity to engage in activities like recreational games, community field trips, cultural arts, recreational sports, and more. BREC said the camps have been an inclusive, family tradition for several years.

A new aspect of the 2023 summer camps will be BREC bus stops. They will allow parents or guardians to drop off children at select locations close to home or workplaces. Children will then be transported from the drop-off location to the camp location they are registered and then back to the stop at the end of the day.

East Baton Rouge Parish residents can register through BREC’s online registration system from a computer, tablet, or smartphone by going to webtrac.brec.org. To learn more about registering online for a general summer camp, click here.

