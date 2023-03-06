Facebook
Police: 3 siblings reported missing in Zachary

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help locating three missing juveniles.
(Zachary Police Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating three missing juveniles.

According to authorities, they are siblings and were last seen together on Friday, March 3.

They have been identified as Alayia Polk,16; Jaworski Polk, Jr.,14; and Jamone Polk,12.

Zachary Police report 16-year-old Alayia Polk is about 5′1″ and 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating three missing juveniles.
(Zachary Police Department)

14-year-old Jaworski Polk, Jr. is around 5′10″ and weighs 140 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his right cheek.

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating three missing juveniles.
(Zachary Police Department)

12-year-old Jamone Polk is described as 5′6″ and 115 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his forehead.

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating three missing juveniles.
(Zachary Police Department)

The siblings were last seen wearing their school uniforms.

It is unknown if they are still together at this time, police added.

If you have information on where they could be, please contact the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org or call (225) 654-1922.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

