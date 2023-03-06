‘Never be able to get her back’ Family of 17-year-old shot and killed on interstate holds vigil

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends gathered Sunday, March 5, to remember the life of 17-year-old Nykobia Keller.

Baton Rouge Police say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on North I-110 near the Hollywood Street exit in Baton Rouge, on Saturday, February 25.

RELATED: Teen killed in shooting on I-110, police say

Officials say Keller was shot while driving a vehicle and died at the scene.

While a motive and suspect are still unknown at this time, police say the shooting was a targeted incident.

Keller’s mother says she wants justice, and she won’t stop until her daughter’s killer is behind bars.

“You took my child away from me and I will never be able to get her back,” said Lisa Keller.

WAFB’s Miranda Thomas will have the full story on 9News at 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.