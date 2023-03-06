Facebook
‘Never be able to get her back’ Family of 17-year-old shot and killed on interstate holds vigil

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends gathered Sunday, March 5, to remember the life of 17-year-old Nykobia Keller.

Baton Rouge Police say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on North I-110 near the Hollywood Street exit in Baton Rouge, on Saturday, February 25.

Officials say Keller was shot while driving a vehicle and died at the scene.

While a motive and suspect are still unknown at this time, police say the shooting was a targeted incident.

Keller’s mother says she wants justice, and she won’t stop until her daughter’s killer is behind bars.

“You took my child away from me and I will never be able to get her back,” said Lisa Keller.

