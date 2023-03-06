More record highs possible this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good deal of cloud cover this way should give way to more sunshine by this afternoon, allowing temperatures to see a steady warm-up. Today’s forecast high is 86 degrees in Baton Rouge, which would be enough to tie a record set just a year ago.

A few spotty showers will also be possible at just about any point today, but rain chances will run less than 20%.

More Record Highs Ahead?

Unusually warm weather will continue for several more days as high pressure remains parked just to our south over the Gulf of Mexico. Daily high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s through Thursday, which should have us flirting with records each day through Wednesday, and perhaps just a little shy on Thursday. Small rain chances will also remain in place, with a 10%-20% chance of a few passing showers on any given day.

Staying Warm into the Weekend

Prior model runs had pointed toward a decent cool down by the weekend, but guidance has started to back off on the idea of a significant frontal passage on Friday. The front is still expected to move into the area and produce scattered showers on Friday, but may not make it very far south before stalling and lifting back to the north over the weekend. With that in mind, above-normal temperatures will continue through Sunday, although maybe not quite at record levels. It now looks as though a more significant cool down will arrive by late Sunday or early Monday of next week.

