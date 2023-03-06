LSU Lady Tigers fall in final AP Top 25 poll before selection Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball fell several spots in the final AP Top 25 poll before selection Sunday.

The Lady Tigers fell to the No. 9 spot from No. 5 in the poll released on Monday, March 6.

The drop comes after the team reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament but lost to Tennessee on Saturday, March 4.

Below is the complete list of the rankings released on Monday, March 6:

South Carolina Iowa Indiana Virginia Tech Stanford Maryland UConn Utah LSU Villanova Notre Dame Ohio State Duke Oklahoma Texas Gonzaga UCLA Michigan North Carolina Colorado UNLV Washington State Tennessee Arizona Middle Tennessee

The 2023 NCAA Tournament field of 68 teams will be announced on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

