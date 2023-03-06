Facebook
LSU Lady Tigers fall in final AP Top 25 poll before selection Sunday

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball fell several spots in the final AP Top 25 poll before selection Sunday.

The Lady Tigers fell to the No. 9 spot from No. 5 in the poll released on Monday, March 6.

RELATED: Tennessee overcomes 17-point deficit to take down LSU

The drop comes after the team reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament but lost to Tennessee on Saturday, March 4.

Below is the complete list of the rankings released on Monday, March 6:

  1. South Carolina
  2. Iowa
  3. Indiana
  4. Virginia Tech
  5. Stanford
  6. Maryland
  7. UConn
  8. Utah
  9. LSU
  10. Villanova
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Ohio State
  13. Duke
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Texas
  16. Gonzaga
  17. UCLA
  18. Michigan
  19. North Carolina
  20. Colorado
  21. UNLV
  22. Washington State
  23. Tennessee
  24. Arizona
  25. Middle Tennessee

The 2023 NCAA Tournament field of 68 teams will be announced on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

