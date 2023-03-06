LSU Lady Tigers fall in final AP Top 25 poll before selection Sunday
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball fell several spots in the final AP Top 25 poll before selection Sunday.
The Lady Tigers fell to the No. 9 spot from No. 5 in the poll released on Monday, March 6.
The drop comes after the team reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament but lost to Tennessee on Saturday, March 4.
Below is the complete list of the rankings released on Monday, March 6:
- South Carolina
- Iowa
- Indiana
- Virginia Tech
- Stanford
- Maryland
- UConn
- Utah
- LSU
- Villanova
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Duke
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Michigan
- North Carolina
- Colorado
- UNLV
- Washington State
- Tennessee
- Arizona
- Middle Tennessee
The 2023 NCAA Tournament field of 68 teams will be announced on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
