Keep Tiger Town Beautiful group finds huge stash of drugs under Siegen Lane overpass

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During a regular cleanup on Saturday morning, March 4, the Keep Tiger Town Beautiful crew made a disturbing discovery.

While they were cleaning up the area under the Siegen Lane overpass, behind the Lowes in Baton Rouge, volunteers found a massive stash of drugs and needles.

“The needles were not jarring, there were just a lot more of them. What was jarring was the schedule one drugs,” said Parry Matt Thomas, a member of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.

Members of the crew carefully brought the paraphernalia to a local hospital, where they say the Sheriff’s Office will take it from there.

“The vials of drugs and the types of drugs they were, as identified by the nurse with us, was very scary. And very critical to get out of public contact,” said Thomas.

Thomas believes more needs to be done to keep something like this from happening again

