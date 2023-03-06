Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Keep Tiger Town Beautiful group finds huge stash of drugs under Siegen Lane overpass

stash of drugs found under Siegen Lane
stash of drugs found under Siegen Lane(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During a regular cleanup on Saturday morning, March 4, the Keep Tiger Town Beautiful crew made a disturbing discovery.

While they were cleaning up the area under the Siegen Lane overpass, behind the Lowes in Baton Rouge, volunteers found a massive stash of drugs and needles.

“The needles were not jarring, there were just a lot more of them. What was jarring was the schedule one drugs,” said Parry Matt Thomas, a member of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.

Members of the crew carefully brought the paraphernalia to a local hospital, where they say the Sheriff’s Office will take it from there.

“The vials of drugs and the types of drugs they were, as identified by the nurse with us, was very scary. And very critical to get out of public contact,” said Thomas.

Thomas believes more needs to be done to keep something like this from happening again

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

Nykobia Keller
‘Never be able to get her back’ Family of 17-year-old shot and killed on interstate holds vigil
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Record high temperatures at risk again
Hancock Whitney ATM
Man arrested after deadly stabbing at ATM early Sunday morning
Help wanted sign generic
Job expo happening in Baton Rouge Monday