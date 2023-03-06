Job expo happening in Baton Rouge Monday

The following is a press release from the Office of Public Information:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Employ BR in partnership with The Gardere Initiative and East Baton Rouge District 3 Metropolitan Councilmember Rowdy Gaudet, is hosting a Micro-Community Employment & Resource Expo.

The expo is set for Monday, March 6, 2023, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at the BREC Ben Burge Park, located at 9350 Antigua Drive.

The Micro-Community Employment Expo will feature several local employers currently seeking candidates for job vacancies and partner agencies with resources to assist with a variety of needs. Job seekers who attend the expo will get an opportunity to speak with prospective employers and apply for currently available positions directly from representatives from the following organizations:

Employ BR

City of Baton Rouge

BREC

Brown Eagle

Baton Rouge Police Department

….and more

If you are an employer interested in obtaining a booth or receiving information on how you can partner on the Micro Expos, call EmployBR at 225.358.4579 or email jcoverson@eckerd.org.

