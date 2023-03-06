Facebook
Gruver family civil trial begins

Max Gruver
Max Gruver(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of potential jurors entered court for the first day of the Gruver family civil trial.

Judge Shelly Dick grouped together potential jurors who felt they could make impartial decisions about the case. A separate group of potential jurors was made up of those who had strong opinions about alcohol use.

The goal is to select eight of them.

Max Gruver’s parents sat facing towards the jury box with their backs towards Ryan Isto, the last of the men they’re suing.

RELATED: LSU student dies during alleged hazing incident

Isto is the among the only defendants to fail to reach a pre-trial agreement to avoid these hearings.

LSU settled most recently for $875,000, a university official said.

