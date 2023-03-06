Gruver family civil trial begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of potential jurors entered court for the first day of the Gruver family civil trial.

Judge Shelly Dick grouped together potential jurors who felt they could make impartial decisions about the case. A separate group of potential jurors was made up of those who had strong opinions about alcohol use.

The goal is to select eight of them.

Max Gruver’s parents sat facing towards the jury box with their backs towards Ryan Isto, the last of the men they’re suing.

Isto is the among the only defendants to fail to reach a pre-trial agreement to avoid these hearings.

LSU settled most recently for $875,000, a university official said.

