ExxonMobil alerts residents about flaring at facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ExxonMobil is alerting people in the Baton Rouge area about intermittent flaring between Monday, March 6, and Friday, March 24.

The company said the flaring may be visible to people living in the Riverbend area of Baton Rouge and in parts of Port Allen.

According to ExxonMobil, the flaring is not an emergency situation but is the result of planned maintenance. The company added that flares are safety control devices designed to consume excess gases.

The company said in a post on social media that it apologizes for any inconvenience the flaring may cause for residents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.