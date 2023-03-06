Facebook
EBRSO SWAT team responding to home in Central

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is responding to a home off of Village Green Drive on Sunday, March 5.

According to EBRSO, a man has been barricaded in the home since this early this morning, and deputies have been ‘trying to talk him out safely’ for hours. They added no threats have been made.

Details are limited at this time.

