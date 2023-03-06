EBRSO SWAT team responding to home in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is responding to a home off of Village Green Drive on Sunday, March 5.

According to EBRSO, a man has been barricaded in the home since this early this morning, and deputies have been ‘trying to talk him out safely’ for hours. They added no threats have been made.

Details are limited at this time.

