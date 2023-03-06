Facebook
BR Head Start employee accused of hitting preschooler, officials say

Generic image from a classroom
Generic image from a classroom(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An employee with the East Baton Rouge Head Start program is wanted by Baton Rouge police for allegedly striking a child.

According to an arrest warrant, Keyayra Clay, 28, was caught on video slapping the back of a 3-year-old’s head at Freeman Matthew’s Head Start and kicking the child while the child was sitting in a chair on Jan. 5.

The video reportedly shows the child lifting a book to hide from Clay, as well as Clay slapping the child’s hand, hitting the child as the book was slapped down.

Clay is facing one count of cruelty to juveniles.

