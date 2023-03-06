Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

Nathan Millard
Nathan Millard(Family members)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

His body was found in a vacant lot, family members confirmed.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)

RELATED: Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He was from Walton County, Ga.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area, officials said.

Texas EquuSearch said law enforcement got a call early this morning from someone driving by who smelled a foul odor. They said the body was supposedly rolled in carpet, covered in plastic.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)

Millard’s cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

RELATED STORIES
REPORT: BRPD searching for missing Ga. man last seen in downtown BR on a business trip
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana

This is a developing story. Please check back in for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

Source: Woman's Hospital
Woman’s Hospital ranked among best in world by Newsweek
Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti on Cardel Hayes conviction
Pre-trial hearing for Cardell Hayes in the shooting death of former Saints player Will Smith set for Monday
Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.
1 killed in weekend shooting, police say
Dr. Shawn Wilson
Former DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announces run for governor