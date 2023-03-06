Benefit lunch to help 91-year-old who lost home in New Roads fire

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads community is coming together to support 91-year-old Mildred Duhé after she lost her home and all of its contents in a house fire.

The former teacher is hoping to rebuild after her New Roads home burned down on Monday, Feb. 20.

Jambalaya plates will be given out Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William H. Scott Civic Center.

You can call or text 225-718-0288 to purchase tickets.

