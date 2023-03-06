Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Benefit lunch to help 91-year-old who lost home in New Roads fire

The former teacher is hoping to rebuild after her New Roads home burned down on Monday, Feb. 20.
The former teacher is hoping to rebuild after her New Roads home burned down on Monday, Feb. 20.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads community is coming together to support 91-year-old Mildred Duhé after she lost her home and all of its contents in a house fire.

The former teacher is hoping to rebuild after her New Roads home burned down on Monday, Feb. 20.

Jambalaya plates will be given out Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William H. Scott Civic Center.

You can call or text 225-718-0288 to purchase tickets.

The New Roads community is coming together to support 91-year-old Mildred Duhé after she lost...
The New Roads community is coming together to support 91-year-old Mildred Duhé after she lost everything in a house fire.(WAFB)
RELATED STORY
91-year-old loses home in fire; New Roads community steps in
91-year-old former teacher Mildred Duhe is without a home after devastation struck in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 6
Record threatening heat is back
Max Gruver
Gruver family civil trial begins
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
The expo is set for Monday, March 6, 2023, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at the BREC Ben Burge Park,...
Job Expo happening in Baton Rouge Monday