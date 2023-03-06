1 killed in weekend shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting the left one person dead on the evening of Sunday, March, 5.

According to BRPD, Nicholas Williams, 35, was found shot to death around 8:45 p.m. on Alliquipa Street near Mohican Street.

Police said a motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information that may be able to help investigators is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.