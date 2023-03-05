SU celebrates 143 years with March events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is celebrating 143 years during “Southern University Founders’ Month” in March of 2023.

The list of events includes exhibits, a livestock and poultry show, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Southern University Law Center E-Sports Innovation Lab, and more.

Below is a list of events planned for the week of Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 10:

March 1 The Educational Experience Expo (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

March 2 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show (8 a.m.)

March 3 Night with the Stars Old Fashion Decorating Contest (6 p.m.)

March 4 Awards Program (8:30 a.m.)

March 7 Scotlandville Magnet High School Day at Southern University and A&M College

March 9 Founders’ Day Pilgrimage with Southern University Laboratory School (9 a.m.) Speaker: Councilman Darryl Hurst, City of Baton Rouge/East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council Founders’ Day Convocation and President-Chancellor Investiture (10 a.m. at the F. G. Clark Activity Center) Speaker: John Silvanus Wilson Jr., Executive Director of the Millennium Leadership Initiative11th President of Morehouse College Community Reception immediately following convocation and investiture (F.G. Clark Activity Center)

March 10 Southern University Law Center E-Sports Innovation Lab ribbon cutting (Smith-Brown Memorial Union)



