SU celebrates 143 years with March events

This is a welcome sign located on the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is celebrating 143 years during “Southern University Founders’ Month” in March of 2023.

The list of events includes exhibits, a livestock and poultry show, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Southern University Law Center E-Sports Innovation Lab, and more.

Below is a list of events planned for the week of Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 10:

  • March 1
    • The Educational Experience Expo (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
  • March 2
    • 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show (8 a.m.)
  • March 3
    • Night with the Stars Old Fashion Decorating Contest (6 p.m.)
  • March 4
    • Awards Program (8:30 a.m.)
  • March 7
    • Scotlandville Magnet High School Day at Southern University and A&M College
  • March 9
    • Founders’ Day Pilgrimage with Southern University Laboratory School (9 a.m.) Speaker: Councilman Darryl Hurst, City of Baton Rouge/East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council
    • Founders’ Day Convocation and President-Chancellor Investiture (10 a.m. at the F. G. Clark Activity Center) Speaker: John Silvanus Wilson Jr., Executive Director of the Millennium Leadership Initiative11th President of Morehouse College
    • Community Reception immediately following convocation and investiture (F.G. Clark Activity Center)
  • March 10
    • Southern University Law Center E-Sports Innovation Lab ribbon cutting (Smith-Brown Memorial Union)

For a more complete list of events, click here.

