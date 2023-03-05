SU celebrates 143 years with March events
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is celebrating 143 years during “Southern University Founders’ Month” in March of 2023.
The list of events includes exhibits, a livestock and poultry show, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Southern University Law Center E-Sports Innovation Lab, and more.
RELATED: E-Sports innovation lab to launch at Southern University
Below is a list of events planned for the week of Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 10:
- March 1
- The Educational Experience Expo (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- March 2
- 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show (8 a.m.)
- March 3
- Night with the Stars Old Fashion Decorating Contest (6 p.m.)
- March 4
- Awards Program (8:30 a.m.)
- March 7
- Scotlandville Magnet High School Day at Southern University and A&M College
- March 9
- Founders’ Day Pilgrimage with Southern University Laboratory School (9 a.m.) Speaker: Councilman Darryl Hurst, City of Baton Rouge/East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council
- Founders’ Day Convocation and President-Chancellor Investiture (10 a.m. at the F. G. Clark Activity Center) Speaker: John Silvanus Wilson Jr., Executive Director of the Millennium Leadership Initiative11th President of Morehouse College
- Community Reception immediately following convocation and investiture (F.G. Clark Activity Center)
- March 10
- Southern University Law Center E-Sports Innovation Lab ribbon cutting (Smith-Brown Memorial Union)
For a more complete list of events, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.