Investigation underway in St. Helena Parish after toddler shot

St. HELENA, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a 2-year-old that happened on Saturday, March 4.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital by his father where he was treated and was then transferred to another. The child is told to be in stable condition.

Joe Chaney with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says it’s unclear who pulled the trigger at this time, as they are getting conflicting information about what exactly happened.

The father, Herman Love, has been arrested and charged with negligent injury and obstruction of justice, police added.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WAFB as we learn more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.