Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Investigation underway in St. Helena Parish after toddler shot

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. HELENA, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a 2-year-old that happened on Saturday, March 4.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital by his father where he was treated and was then transferred to another. The child is told to be in stable condition.

Joe Chaney with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says it’s unclear who pulled the trigger at this time, as they are getting conflicting information about what exactly happened.

The father, Herman Love, has been arrested and charged with negligent injury and obstruction of justice, police added.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WAFB as we learn more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

Hancock Whitney Drive ATM
Man stabbed to death at ATM early Sunday morning, suspect in custody
LSU coding boot camp
LSU offers coding boot camp class for amateurs
Police Lights
Police: Man pulls out gun during fight at Walker Walmart; no shots fired or injuries reported
This is a welcome sign located on the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge
SU celebrates 143 years with March events