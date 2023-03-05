Facebook
Southern hosts Alabama A&M; women win but men fall

The Southern women's and men's basketball teams hosted Alabama A&M in the F.G. Clark Assembly Center on Saturday, March 4.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s and men’s basketball teams hosted Alabama A&M in the F.G. Clark Assembly Center on Saturday, March 4.

The Lady Jags (15-14, 12-6 SWAC) took down the Lady Bulldogs (14-14, 12-6 SWAC), 66-53. The Jags (15-16, 11-7 SWAC) fell 68-65 to the Bulldogs (14-17, 10-8 SWAC).

In the women’s game, Genovea Johnson led Southern in scoring with 16 points. Taylor Williams added 11 points.

In the men’s game, the Jags were led in scoring by Brion Whitley with 17. Terrell Williams Jr. and Tyrone Lyons each added 12 points.

