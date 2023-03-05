Facebook
REPORT: Power outage impacts SU basketball game

SU power outage
SU power outage(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage at Southern University’s campus has reportedly impacted the men’s basketball game for Senior Night on Saturday, March 4.

According to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet, fans are sitting in the dark waiting for the men’s game to begin.

The Southern Jags were set to take on the Alabama A&M Hornets today at 5:30 p.m.

More details to come.

