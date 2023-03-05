REPORT: Power outage impacts SU basketball game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage at Southern University’s campus has reportedly impacted the men’s basketball game for Senior Night on Saturday, March 4.

According to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet, fans are sitting in the dark waiting for the men’s game to begin.

Power has apparently gone out across Southern’s campus. Fans are currently sitting in the dark, awaiting the men’s basketball game. @WAFB9Sports @WAFB @SouthernU_BR pic.twitter.com/seL2mVqqLE — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 4, 2023

The Southern Jags were set to take on the Alabama A&M Hornets today at 5:30 p.m.

More details to come.

