Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: Man pulls out gun during fight at Walker Walmart; no shots fired or injuries reported

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Police said they are investigating a fight at the Walker Walmart that led to a man pulling out a gun on the morning of Sunday, March 5.

The situation began when two men got into a fist fight, according to investigators with the Walker Police Department. They added that one of the men then pulled out a weapon and pointed it at two people.

When Walker Police Chief David Addison arrived at the scene, an assistant store manager told him where the altercation was taking place. Chief Addison was able to get the person to drop their weapon.

One of the men will be charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and terrorizing, while the other man will be charged with disturbing the peace.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, police said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

LSU coding boot camp
LSU offers coding boot camp class for amateurs
This is a welcome sign located on the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge
SU celebrates 143 years with March events
The LSU Center for River Studies is located on the Baton Rouge Water Campus near the banks of...
First Free Sundays return to LSU Center for River Studies
Baton Rouge joins others cities in effort to fight crime