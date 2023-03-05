Police: Man pulls out gun during fight at Walker Walmart; no shots fired or injuries reported

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Police said they are investigating a fight at the Walker Walmart that led to a man pulling out a gun on the morning of Sunday, March 5.

The situation began when two men got into a fist fight, according to investigators with the Walker Police Department. They added that one of the men then pulled out a weapon and pointed it at two people.

When Walker Police Chief David Addison arrived at the scene, an assistant store manager told him where the altercation was taking place. Chief Addison was able to get the person to drop their weapon.

One of the men will be charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and terrorizing, while the other man will be charged with disturbing the peace.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, police said.

