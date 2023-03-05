Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 15 LSU’s offense explodes against San Jose St.

LSU third baseman Danieca Coffey (13)
LSU third baseman Danieca Coffey (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Calif. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU brought the bats for its game against San Jose St. in the Judi Garman Classic on Saturday, March 4.

The Tigers (19-1) came away with a 12-6 win over the Spartans (6-10).

Alea Johnson (4-0) started in the circle and earned the win. She gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out three batters with two walks in six innings of work. Emma Strood replaced her for the final inning and allowed four runs.

LSU finished with 14 hits.

Ali Newland was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Danieca Coffey was 2-for-4 with four RBI. One of her hits was a double.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)
No. 15 LSU shuts out Minnesota
LSU Tigers
No. 1 LSU crushes Central Conn. St. in 7 innings
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Skenes electric once again with career-high 13 Ks as No. 1 LSU defeats Butler
LSU Tigers
No. 15 LSU completes comeback to defeat Loyola Marymount