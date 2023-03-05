No. 15 LSU’s offense explodes against San Jose St.

FULLERTON, Calif. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU brought the bats for its game against San Jose St. in the Judi Garman Classic on Saturday, March 4.

The Tigers (19-1) came away with a 12-6 win over the Spartans (6-10).

Alea Johnson (4-0) started in the circle and earned the win. She gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out three batters with two walks in six innings of work. Emma Strood replaced her for the final inning and allowed four runs.

LSU finished with 14 hits.

Ali Newland was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Danieca Coffey was 2-for-4 with four RBI. One of her hits was a double.

