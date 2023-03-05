Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 15 LSU shows off offensive prowess again in win over Cal Poly

LSU designated hitter Georgia Clark (25)
LSU designated hitter Georgia Clark (25)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Calif. (WAFB) - The No. 15 LSU softball team used a huge fourth inning to roar past Cal Poly in the Judi Garman Classic on Sunday, March 5.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

No. 15 LSU exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning to secure a 12-4 run-rule victory over Cal Poly at Anderson Family Field to conclude the Judi Garman Classic.

LSU improved to 20-1 on the season after winning all five of its contests on the West Coast. Cal Poly falls to 7-7 this season with the loss.

The Tigers totaled 14 hits and logged a season-high three home runs, including two in the same inning. Second baseman Karli Petty hit a grand slam for her first home run of the season to match a career-high four RBIs in a single game. Outfielders Ali Newland and McKenzie Redoutey both added two-run shots in the win.

First baseman Raeleen Gutierrez was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and scored two runs. Third baseman Danieca Coffey had her third multi-hit game of the tournament as she went 3-for-4 with one run. Designated player Georgia Clark rounded out the multi-hit Tigers in the game with two hits in three at bats with two RBIs and one run scored.

Graduate pitcher Ali Kilponen earned the win to move to 6-0 in the circle after punching out two batters and allowed two hits, no walks and no runs in 1.2 innings. Pitcher Emilee Casanova started the game on the rubber and finished with four strikeouts with four hits, three walks, and four runs through 3.1 innings.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

LSU pitcher Chase Shores (34)
No. 1 LSU shuts out Central Conn. St. in another run-rule win
LSU third baseman Danieca Coffey (13)
No. 15 LSU’s offense explodes against San Jose St.
LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)
No. 15 LSU shuts out Minnesota
LSU Tigers
No. 1 LSU crushes Central Conn. St. in 7 innings