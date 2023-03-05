Facebook
No. 1 LSU shuts out Central Conn. St. in another run-rule win

LSU pitcher Chase Shores (34)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team once again took down Central Connecticut State in seven innings on Sunday, March 5.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

Top-ranked LSU pounded out eight hits and scored 13 runs Sunday afternoon to propel the Tigers to a 13-0 and second consecutive run-rule victory in seven innings against Central Connecticut State inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU picked up its 10th win of the season, moving to 10-1 on the year, while CCSU falls to 2-2 on its season.

The Tiger’s next contest in the four-game series is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The matchup with the Butler Bulldogs can be viewed on SEC Network+ and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

LSU pitchers held CCSU hitters to five hits on the afternoon. Starter Chase Shores got LSU off to a good start, tossing 3.2 innings and getting around several jams. He was lifted in the fourth inning after giving up no runs on three hits.

Right-hander Nate Ackenhausen (2-0) came in relief for Shores and picked up his second win of the season. He fired 1.1 innings and gave no runs on no hits with one punchout.

LSU used a bevy of relievers after Ackenhausen including Griffin Herring, Garrett Edwards, and Christian Little. The trio would throw two scoreless innings while picking up four strikeouts with two hits allowed.

LSU opened the scoring in the bottom of the first after Shores put together a strong top of the first. Second baseman Gavin Dugas and left fielder Tre’ Morgan reached via a hit-by-pitch and catcher’s interference. Centerfielder Dylan Crews came up to the plate and on the ninth pitch of the at-bat, smoked a two-RBI double down the left-field line.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

