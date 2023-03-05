Man stabbed to death at ATM early Sunday morning, suspect in custody
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early morning Sunday, March 5.
The stabbing happened at an ATM around 3 a.m. off of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive.
Police said the man died at the scene.
Officials confirm they have a suspect in custody but details are slim at this time.
