Man stabbed to death at ATM early Sunday morning, suspect in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early morning Sunday, March 5.

The stabbing happened at an ATM around 3 a.m. off of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Officials confirm they have a suspect in custody but details are slim at this time.

Watch WAFB at 5:30&10 for the latest.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.