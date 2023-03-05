Facebook
Man stabbed to death at ATM early Sunday morning, suspect in custody

Hancock Whitney Drive ATM
Hancock Whitney Drive ATM(Google images)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early morning Sunday, March 5.

The stabbing happened at an ATM around 3 a.m. off of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Officials confirm they have a suspect in custody but details are slim at this time.

