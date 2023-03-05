LSU offers coding boot camp class for amateurs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An online coding boot camp class provided by LSU hopes to close the skill set gap in the tech world.

One may not realize it, but coding surrounds the human world. Coding is in homes, cars, and other forms of software that people use every single day.

“By 2023, the demand for tech jobs is going to grow by 23%, explains Patrick Box, the assistant director of marketing and partnerships with LSU Online and Continuing Education. “There is going to be a need to fill those jobs, and that’s what LSU is doing with this boot camp.”

LSU and Fullstack Academy are teaming up to offer the online coding boot camp. It’s a certification that a student can earn without enrolling in a university or having any previous tech experience.

“What this boot camp teaches is Full Stack JavaScript for front and back-end web development. When someone goes through this program, they are going to be qualified for entry-level jobs as a software developer. On average, those jobs can earn up to $73,000,” added Box.

LSU has been offering the course since 2020 to get more people trained if they see a future in the tech world.

“This boot camp is an example of how public universities like LSU are partnering up with education providers to bring this job training to people and close the skill set gap in the tech world,” Box said.

The deadline to apply for the full-time 12-week program is Tuesday, March 7. If you are interested in learning more, click here.

