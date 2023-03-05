Baton Rouge joins others cities in effort to fight crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders have announced a plan to join forces with other cities in an effort to fight crime.

The violence intervention effort involves Baton Rouge, Indianapolis, Baltimore, and Newark and is being advised by the Coalition to Advance Public Safety, also known as CAPS.

“Over the last two years, my administration has worked together with the community to build a community violence intervention ecosystem that approaches public safety from all views and strategies,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “CAPS will work hand in hand with my administration to implement a comprehensive slate of strategies that address all violence dynamics.”

The partnership also involves four nationally recognized agencies. They are Community Based Public Safety Collective, Hospital AVI, NICJR, and Cities United.

In addition to the partnership between cities, Mayor Broome said her team is launching phase two of the Safe, Hopeful, Healthy BR initiative.

“We first need to invest in our law enforcement,” said Jazzika Matthews with the Safe, Hopeful, Healthy BR initiative. “Increase what they have, the resources. Then also, how do we all of that? But then also, having the community at the table really doing the work.”

Mayor Broome said she hopes the efforts can improve upon neighborhood safety, employment, education, and health and human services.

Leaders have set the goal of reducing gun homicides and non-fatal shootings by 20% over a period of five years.

