Another chamber of commerce day

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 5
By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a beautiful, sunny day yesterday, we look to have an equally nice weather day today with sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees. It’s a cool start in the upper 40s to low 50s, but we’ll warm up quickly.

The moon isn’t quite full yet, but it will be on Tuesday. This will be the full Worm moon, our third full moon of the year.

There will be small rain chances over the early half of the work week, 20% chance both Monday and Tuesday. The best chance for showers and storms will be late week with the next cold front.

In the meantime, expect unseasonably warm temperatures with highs in the mid 80s through midweek, followed by a cool down late week into the following weekend.

It’s too early to tell if there will be any strong to severe storms with that system this upcoming Friday.

