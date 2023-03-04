Facebook
Wonderful weekend weather

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, March 4.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An absolutely perfect weather weekend is on tap under a ridge of high pressure. Expect plenty of sunshine both today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s today and a bit warmer in the low 80s tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 4

The next chance of rain will be on Monday through midweek, but these are very small chances with little to no rain accumulation.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 4

Unseasonably warm weather will continue through most of next week until the next significant cold front comes to town on Thursday into Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 4

This will give us our best chance of showers and storms and also a big cool down late week into the following weekend. There is still a bit of uncertainty on the highs and lows at the end of the 10-day, so stay tuned. Enjoy the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 4

