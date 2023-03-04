Wonderful weekend weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An absolutely perfect weather weekend is on tap under a ridge of high pressure. Expect plenty of sunshine both today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s today and a bit warmer in the low 80s tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 4 (wafb)

The next chance of rain will be on Monday through midweek, but these are very small chances with little to no rain accumulation.

Unseasonably warm weather will continue through most of next week until the next significant cold front comes to town on Thursday into Friday morning.

This will give us our best chance of showers and storms and also a big cool down late week into the following weekend. There is still a bit of uncertainty on the highs and lows at the end of the 10-day, so stay tuned. Enjoy the weekend.

