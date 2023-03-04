West Baton Rouge School System selects new superintendent

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish School System has selected a new permanent school superintendent.

Officials chose Chandler Smith over Troy Bell. The vote was seven to three in favor of Smith.

Smith currently serves as assistant superintendent for Central Community Schools.

Former superintendent Wesley Watts retired from the WBR School superintendent position in 2022. According to school leaders, the current interim superintendent is David Corona.

