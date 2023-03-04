Facebook
West Baton Rouge School System selects new superintendent

Classroom Generic
Classroom Generic(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish School System has selected a new permanent school superintendent.

Officials chose Chandler Smith over Troy Bell. The vote was seven to three in favor of Smith.

Smith currently serves as assistant superintendent for Central Community Schools.

RELATED: WBR Parish Schools superintendent retiring

Former superintendent Wesley Watts retired from the WBR School superintendent position in 2022. According to school leaders, the current interim superintendent is David Corona.

