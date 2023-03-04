Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Southern alumnus, Vietnam Vet receives Medal of Honor

President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism...
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism during the Vietnam War, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a release from Southern University:

WASHINGTON, Dc. (WAFB) - After nearly 60 years, retired Army Col. Paris Davis, a Southern University and A&M College alumnus, has received the Medal of Honor for his courageous service in the Vietnam War.

President Joe Biden awarded Davis today at a formal ceremony at the White House. Davis was one of the first Black officers in the elite Army Green Berets.

“We salute Col. Davis for his bravery and service to our nation as he finally receives the top honor for valor,” said Dennis J. Shields, president of the Southern University System. “We are extremely proud that he is a product of Southern University and our Army ROTC program. Col. Davis’ well-documented skill set, tenacity, and pioneering spirit are further proof that our university produces top talent and productive citizens. It is truly an honor for Southern to have this connection to Col. Davis.”

Lt. Col. David Marshall, Southern’s ROTC director, who works directly with today’s cadets, echoed the sentiments.

“Today we witnessed a moment in our beloved Southern University Army ROTC history as Col. Davis received the highest military decoration,” Marshall said. “Our cadets and the world can see even more that our program here at Southern, which is in its 75th year, has the capability of producing officers of value and unwavering dedication to our country.”

Davis, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, majored in political science at Southern on an ROTC scholarship. He was commissioned as an Army reserve armor officer in 1959 and retired as a colonel in 1985. He was inducted into the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame in 2019. According to the U.S. Army, Davis is one of only four service members in U.S. military history to receive both the Soldier’s Medal and the Medal of Honor.

Davis holds a master’s degree in public affairs from Southern Illinois University and a Ph.D. in public administration from Northern Virginia University. After his retirement from the military, Davis published the Metro Herald newspaper for 30 years in Alexandria, Virginia, where he resides today.

For more on Davis’ career and the moments that led to the Medal of Honor, go to https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/davis/.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

Whether in a nearby gas station or your local smoke shop, you’ve likely seen kratom on the...
State lawmaker wants to make Kratom illegal
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 5 deaths reported
Massage parlor (generic)
Arrests made during investigation of prostitution happening at massage parlors
Kratom
State lawmaker wants to make Kratom illegal