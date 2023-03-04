Scammers posing as Livingston Parish sheriff, deputies say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scammers pretending to be the sheriff.

LSPO said residents are getting calls from someone claiming to be Sheriff Jason Ard before asking for money to clear an arrest warrant. Officials said the calls are a scam and are not coming from the sheriff.

The scammers are telling people that in order to clear the arrest warrants, funding must be sent via Bitcoin, gift cards, or other means. Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said they do not conduct business that way and do not accept payments in the form of gift cards.

Officials said the scammers are even learning personal information about a victim by looking at that person’s social media accounts.

LSPO said that if you are contacted by a scammer, give authorities a call by dialing the number (225) 686-2241 x1.

The public is also being urged to avoid giving out any personal information to a stranger over the phone.

