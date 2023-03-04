Facebook
Road reopens following fire at Entergy substation

Entergy substation
Entergy substation(St. James Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONVENT, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office said a roadway is no longer closed following a fire at an Entergy substation on Saturday, March 4.

Highway 70 in Convent from LA 3125 to the Ascension Parish line was shut down at one point because of the fire, according to deputies.

The fire was at an Entergy substation near Air Products, according to authorities. They added that no chemicals were released and the facility was not in immediate jeopardy.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St. James Volunteer Fire Department, and the St. James Parish Emergency Operations Center responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

