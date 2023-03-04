Facebook
No. 15 LSU shuts out Minnesota

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)
LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FULLERTON, Calif. (WAFB) - The No. 15 LSU softball team picked up its third-straight win of the Judi Garman Classic by shutting out Minnesota on Saturday, March 4.

The Tigers (18-1) finished with a 3-0 victory over the Golden Gophers (9-7).

Sydney Berzon (7-0) earned the win in the circle. She allowed just three hits and struck out eight batters with no walks in the complete game.

McKenzie Redoutey hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. LSU picked up its first run in the top of the second inning on a single by Danieca Coffey that scored Raeleen Gutierrez. The other run was in the fifth inning when Georgia Clark reached on an error and Ciara Briggs scored.

